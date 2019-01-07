Venezuela Supreme Court judge flees to US to protest Maduro

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2018 file photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks after voting in local elections in Caracas, Venezuela. A Venezuelan Supreme Court justice who has been a longtime government loyalist has fled to the U.S., on Jan. 2019, saying he’s protesting President Nicolas Maduro’s plans for a second term. Christian Zerpa told Miami-based broadcaster EVTV that Venezuela’s high court has become an appendage of Maduro’s inner circle. Ariana Cubillos, File AP Photo