The reality on the border: How much will a wall really help?

Children play with balloons in front of Federal Police outside an empty warehouse used as a shelter set up for migrants in downtown Tijuana, Mexico, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Authorities ordered the shelter to be closed due to sanitary conditions. Discouraged by the long wait to apply for asylum through official ports of entry, many migrants from recent caravans are choosing to cross the U.S. border wall and hand themselves in to border patrol agents. Daniel Ochoa de Olza AP Photo