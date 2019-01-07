City unveiling proposal for toppled Confederate statue

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2017, file photo, a toppled Confederate statue lies on the ground in Durham, N.C. A North Carolina city will unveil a proposal for the fate of a Confederate monument toppled by protesters in 2017. Durham’s city and county government will hear recommendations Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, about what to do with the statue of an anonymous soldier that stood in front of the old county courthouse. The Herald-Sun via AP, File Virginia Bridges