Egypt repatriates smuggled ancient artifact from UK

This undated photo released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, shows a illegally smuggled, artifact repatriated from the United Kingdom. Tuesday’s statement said the newly recovered relief with cartouche of King Amonhotep I from the 18th dynasty, was on display at a London auction house. It said the relief was originally exhibited at the open museum of the ancient temple of Karnak in the city of Luxor. It didn’t say how the artifact was smuggled out of the country. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP) AP