Australia praises Thai move on Saudi, concerned about player

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne gestures as she answers a journalist's question in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Visiting Thailand on Thursday, Payne praised her hosts for their handling of the case of the young Saudi woman fleeing her family to seek asylum in Australia, but said she also reminded them of continuing concern about a Bahraini soccer player granted asylum in Australia who is in Thai detention. Gemunu Amarasinghe AP Photo