South Africa’s disgraced former leader is making a comeback

Jacob Zuma was in disgrace last year, a South African president forced from office by scandal and then in court on corruption charges. He is now in the midst of a remarkable makeover, wooed by a ruling party that recognizes his enduring appeal to some supporters and is anxious to paper over divisions ahead of elections this year.
The image of Zuma and successor Cyril Ramaphosa, smiling and cutting cake together at an African National Congress party event, is also generating concern about how far Ramaphosa's anti-corruption drive can go after years of alleged malfeasance in the Zuma administration.
Ramaphosa says Zuma has a role to play in a party struggling to recover the popularity it enjoyed when it took power at the end of white minority rule in 1994.
