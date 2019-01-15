White House may recognize National Assembly chief instead of Maduro as Venezuelan leader

President Donald Trump is considering taking steps to recognize the president of Venezuela’s opposition-controlled National Assembly as the leader of Venezuela instead of President Nicolás Maduro, according to two people familiar with the discussions.
A senior administration official told McClatchy that the United States sees the National Assembly, headed by Juan Guaidó, as the only legitimate democratic entity in Venezuela.
“The United States is currently considering all diplomatic, political, and economic tools in its arsenal in response to the usurpation of power by the illegitimate Maduro regime,” Garrett Marquis, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council said. Marquis cited national security adviser John Bolton’s recent comments that the U.S. holds Maduro “responsible for the safety of all Venezuelans who cry out demanding to freely choose their leaders.”
Maduro was sworn in last week for a second six-year term, but the international community has largely questioned his legitimacy following what it sees as a fraudulent election.
More than 21 former presidents and heads of government of Latin America and Spain said they recognized Guaidó as “the president in charge of Venezuela.”
The outcry by international groups, Venezuelan emigres in Miami and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, is putting pressure on the administration to join in recognizing Guaidó.
The administration initially did not plan to take major steps after last week’s Venezuelan inauguration, but scrambled over the weekend to come up with a plan.
Rubio, who is seen as one of the president’s principal advisers on Western Hemisphere issues, has spoken repeatedly to Trump about the matter and pushed the proposal with the White House. He commended the administration for declaring Maduro’s dictatorship as illegitimate and for recognizing the National Assembly.
“Under the Venezuelan constitution, in absence of a president, the leader of the National Assembly assumes the presidency until there’s a new election. Recognizing Juan Guaidó is the next logical step,” Rubio said. “The Trump administration has once again made it clear it stands with the people of Venezuela as they fight to restore freedom and democracy.”
Guaidó was briefly arrested on Sunday, two days after declaring that he was prepared to take over temporarily as the country’s leader.
