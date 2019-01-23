Trump’s shutdown gift to Pelosi: a unified Democratic caucus

President Donald Trump has done something remarkable in the government shutdown: He's unified House Democrats behind Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
It's not even about the wall anymore. Democrats are sticking together to strengthen Pelosi's hand and set a tone in the new Congress. They say if they give in to Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build the border wall with Mexico, what will he ask for next?
The shutdown is now in its second month. Services are being disrupted and 800,000 federal workers are likely to miss another paycheck Friday.
The White House believes Democrats will begin feeling pressure to give in to Trump's demand. Lawmakers are not so sure.
