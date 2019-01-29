3 killed when truck plows into Honolulu intersection

In this photo taken Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, is the scene of a multiple vehicle accident involving two trucks and a bicyclist in Honolulu. Police say a suspected drunk driver in a pickup truck slammed into a crowded Honolulu intersection, killing two pedestrians and a bicyclist and injuring five people including himself. Alcohol and speed may have played a role in the crash shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Kakaako neighborhood, according to authorities. Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP Cindy Ellen Russell