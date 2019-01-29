The Latest: Survivor says Vegas gunman ‘just a sick person’

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run for cover at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. In a report released Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, the FBI concluded its investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history without determining a motive. After nearly 16 months, the agency says it can't determine why gunman Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured nearly 900 others in October 2017. John Locher, File AP Photo