January was officially Australia’s hottest month on record

In this Jan. 24, 2019, photo, a beachgoer jumps off a jetty at Glenelg Beach in Adelaide, Australia, as temperatures climb to 45 Celsius (113 ‎Fahrenheit). Australia has sweltered through its hottest month on record in January and the summer of extremes continues with wildfires razing the drought-parched south while expanses of the tropical north are flooded. AAP Image via AP Kelly Barnes