Ayatollah Khomeini’s family mostly absent from Iran politics

This Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, photo, shows the shrine of Iran's revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside of Tehran, Iran. The memory of Khomeini, who died in 1989 at the age of 86, literally looms large over Tehran today. His golden-domed mausoleum in southern Tehran is one of the first things people see driving into the city from the airport named for him. Ebrahim Noroozi AP Photo