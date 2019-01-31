Nation & World

Stone heads to court; Mueller cites potential evidence trove

By ERIC TUCKER and CHAD DAY Associated Press

January 31, 2019 10:13 PM

Roger Stone, longtime friend and confidant of President Donald Trump, waits to speak to members of the media in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Stone is accused of lying to lawmakers, engaging in witness tampering and obstructing a congressional investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Trump's campaign. He pleaded not guilty this week.
WASHINGTON

Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone is due back in court in the special counsel's Russia investigation as prosecutors say that they've recovered "voluminous" material in the case.

Stone faces a status conference in federal court in Washington on Friday, just three days after he pleaded not guilty to felony charges of witness tampering, obstruction and false statements.

Stone and his lawyers will appear before U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who also presides over special counsel Robert Mueller's prosecution of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. The judge imposed a gag order in that case after a lawyer for Manafort addressed reporters after his first court appearance.

Stone has been outspoken since his indictment last week, repeatedly asserting his innocence and criticizing Mueller's team for having him arrested before dawn.

