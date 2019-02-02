US sees limitations on reuniting migrant families

FILE - In this Tuesday July 15, 2014, file photo, an Immigrant who was detained at the border is held inside the McAllen Border Patrol Station in McAllen, Texas, in an area for juveniles 14 and under. The Trump administration says it would require extraordinary effort to reunite what may be thousands of migrant children who were separated from their parents and, even if it could, the children would likely be emotionally harmed. The position outlined in a court-ordered response to a government watchdog report on a practice that drew widespread criticism last year. Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File Rick Loomis