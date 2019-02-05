Mississippi considers abortion ban after fetal heartbeat

Sen. David Blount, D-Jackson, is photographed during a Senate Education Committee meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Jackson, Miss. Blount, a member of the Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee, opposed a bill that would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. The bill passed through the committee and goes before the full Senate. Supporters and opponents anticipate a court fight if passed into law as it will be one of the strictest abortion laws in the country. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo