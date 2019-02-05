Affidavit: Woman alleges MMA fighter killed pair in Texas

This undated booking photo released by Bell County Sheriff's Office shows Cedric Marks. Authorities say surveillance video helped police locate the MMA fighter facing murder charges after he escaped a prison van in Texas. The police chief in Conroe, Texas says Marks was found Sunday hiding inside a 55-gallon trash can. Marks is suspected in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and her friend. Their bodies were found buried in a shallow grave in Clearview, Oklahoma, on Jan. 15. (Bell County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP