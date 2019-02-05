Foreign aid groups accuse Indian government of impeding work

A banner is displayed on a window as an employee works at Greenpeace India office in Bangalore, India, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. International rights groups and foreign aid organizations with deep roots in India say they are struggling to operate under the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has elevated the role of homegrown social groups while cracking down on foreign charities. Aijaz Rahi AP Photo