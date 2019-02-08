Nation & World

Likely deal would give Trump fraction of desired wall money

By ALAN FRAM and ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press

February 08, 2019 10:13 PM

In this Feb. 6, 2019, photo, Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., the top Republican on the bipartisan group bargainers working to craft a border security compromise in hope of avoiding another government shutdown, is joined by Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., left, and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, as they speak with reporters in Washington. Congressional bargainers seem close to clinching a border security agreement that would avert a fresh government shutdown, with leaders of both parties voicing optimism and the top GOP negotiator saying he believes President Donald Trump would back the emerging accord.
WASHINGTON

Congressional bargainers are working toward a border security deal amid indications that the White House is preparing to accept a bipartisan agreement that would give President Donald Trump a fraction of the money he's demanded for his proposed southern border wall.

Participants said they expect money for physical barriers to end up well below the $5.7 billion that Trump has sought to begin construction of the wall, which has attained iconic significance for him and his conservative supporters. The amount seems sure to fall much closer to $1.6 billion, the participants said, a figure that was in a bipartisan Senate bill last year.

An agreement would also avert a new partial federal shutdown next weekend.

