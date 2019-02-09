French minister warns Italian populist over diplomat recall

A man wears a yellow shirt with writing in French reading "France in anger" during a demonstration of Italian and French yellow vests, in Sanremo, Italy, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. France's government spokesman said that the recall of the French ambassador to Italy was prompted by months of "unfounded attacks" from Italian government members Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini — and especially by Di Maio's meeting in France this week with yellow vest protesters. ANSA via AP Riccardo Antimiani