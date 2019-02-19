Nation & World

Gatherings against Anti-Semitism to take place in France

The Associated Press

February 19, 2019 12:11 AM

A poster reading "Anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, Racism, Not in Our Name" during a gathering decrying anti-Semitism at Place de la Republique in Paris, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 amid an upsurge in anti-Semitism in France. It reached a climax last weekend with a torrent of hate speech directed at a distinguished philosopher during a march of yellow vest protesters, adding to questions about the radicalized fringes of the movement hidden within French society and troubling the nation. Francois Mori AP Photo
PARIS

Marches and gatherings against anti-Semitism are taking place across France following a series of shocking anti-Semitic acts.

Answering a call from political parties, thousands of protesters and several government members are expected to take to the streets Tuesday.

The upsurge in anti-Semitism in France reached a climax last weekend with a torrent of hate speech directed at prominent philosopher Alain Finkielkraut during a march of yellow vest protesters.

The assault came days after the government reported a huge rise in incidents of anti-Semitism last year. In other incidents this month, swastika graffiti was found on street portraits of Holocaust survivor Simone Veil, the word "Juden" was painted on a bagel restaurant and trees planted at a memorial honoring a young Jewish man tortured to death in 2006 were vandalized.

