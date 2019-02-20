Civilians evacuated from last Islamic State holdout in Syria

A U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter reacts as an airstrike hits territory still held by Islamic State militants in the desert outside Baghouz, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. The Islamic State group has been reduced from its self-proclaimed caliphate that once spread across much of Syria and Iraq at its height in 2014 to a speck of land on the countries' shared border. Felipe Dana AP Photo