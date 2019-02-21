Chechen religious leaders re-open landmark mosque in Syria

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2018 file photo, the reconstructed Khalid Ibn al-Walid Mosque is framed by a damaged building, in the old city of Homs, Syria. Religious leaders of Russia's republic of Chechnya have inaugurated the re-opened landmark mosque in Syria's Homs, once the symbol of the rebellion against President Bashar Assad. In 2013, Syrian government forces captured the Khalid Ibn al-Walid Mosque, which sustained heavy damage in the fighting. Chechen television showed footage of Wednesday's re-opening ceremony on Thursday, Feb, 21, 2019. Hassan Ammar, File AP Photo