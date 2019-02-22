Renowned psychiatrist facing malpractice lawsuits

FILE - In this June 4, 2009 file photo, psychiatrist Keith Ablow testifies during the kidnapping trial of Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter, also known as Clark Rockefeller, in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Two patients of the renowned Massachusetts psychiatrist filed medical malpractice lawsuits Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, alleging he pressured them into sexual relationships. Ablow also was sued for malpractice by a patient in 2018. His lawyer said that Ablow denies any and all allegations. CJ Gunther, Pool, File AP Photo