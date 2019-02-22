Democrats try to make gains with governors in 2019 elections

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2018 file photo, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat seeking re-election to a second term next year, answers questions from reporters at his end-of-the-year news conference in Baton Rouge. Though the national political focus has largely turned to the 2020 presidential campaign, three Southern states will see hard-fought governors’ races this year, with Democrats trying to show they can compete in prime Donald Trump territory. Melinda Deslatte AP Photo