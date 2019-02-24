Tennessee police officer killed by hit-and-run driver

Lt. Heather Williams with the Chattanooga Police Department S.W.A.T. stands on Port Drive in Hixson, a neighborhood of Chattanooga, Tenn., Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. The vehicle suspected to be involved in the hit-and-run of Chattanooga Police Officer Nicholas Galinger that occurred Saturday night was found in the Port Drive neighborhood Sunday evening. Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP Erin O. Smith