Okinawa referendum rejects relocation for US military base

The residents of Japan's southwestern island region of Okinawa have rejected a relocation plan for a U.S. military base that was put to a referendum, dealing a blow to a bilateral security deal stalled for years.
The results of Sunday's vote showed 72 percent opposed the plan for a Marines air base being built on a landfill in coastal Henoko. Support for the relocation plan totaled 19 percent.
The referendum is not legally binding but underlines Okinawans' sentiment on the relocation plan.
Henoko is to replace a base in Futenma that is in a more residential area and is criticized as noisy and dangerous.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki said Monday the results must be respected.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reiterated the government view that the Henoko plan won't be changed.
Comments