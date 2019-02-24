Democrats ready to fight to make Mueller report public

FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 file photo, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks with reporters after his panel voted in a closed session to send more than 50 interview transcripts from its now-closed Russia investigation to special counsel Robert Mueller, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Schiff threatened Sunday, Feb. 24 to call special counsel Robert Mueller to Capitol Hill, subpoena documents and take the Trump administration to court if necessary if the full report on the Russia investigation is not made public. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo