Friends seek to clear Houston couple killed in drug raid

This Feb. 20, 2019 photos shows a makeshift memorial with flowers and candles that has been set up at the front door of a home in Houston where a couple who lived inside were killed during a Jan. 28 drug raid by Houston police. Friends of the Houston couple fatally shot by police during the drug raid of their home continue pushing back against claims the two were criminals. The FBI is investigating, and the officer who requested the search warrant was suspended. Juan Lozano AP Photo