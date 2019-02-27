Trapping-ban bill signals shift in attitudes toward animals

In this Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 photo sheep rancher Antonio Manzanares, left, and shepherd Javier Zamoron prepare to feed to a flock of hundreds of sheep on a ranch outside Tierra Amarilla, N.M. A bill advancing through the New Mexico Legislature would ban most traps and snares on public land where the sheep graze during the summer. Manzanares, whose sheep graze on public land in summer months, says trapping is an important tool for contending with livestock predators that kill about 5 percent of his flock a year. Morgan Lee AP Photo