India, Pakistan resume shelling in Kashmir; 4 killed

Indians celebrate after the convoy carrying Indian air force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman entered the Indian side of the border in Attari, India, Friday, March 1, 2019. Pakistani officials handed over the captured Indian pilot to a border crossing with India on Friday in a "gesture of peace" promised by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan amid a dramatic escalation with the country's archrival over the disputed region of Kashmir. Prabhjot Gill AP Photo