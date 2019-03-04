US warns Venezuela ahead of Guaido arrival

A youth helps an elderly woman walk across the Tachira River into Colombia as people are forced to cross the border illegally due to the closure of the Simon Bolivar International Bridge by Venezuelan authorities, in La Parada, near Cucuta, Colombia, Sunday, March 3, 2019. Last weekend, opposition leader Juan Guaido coordinated a failed effort to bring aid from Colombia and Brazil into Venezuela, where security forces loyal to President Nicolas Maduro blocked the supplies at its border bridges, with Maduro describing Guaido’s gambit as part of a U.S.-backed plot to overthrow him. Martin Mejia AP Photo