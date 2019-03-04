French probe opened into police incident with disabled man

A French prosecutor opened Monday an investigation into an incident involving a police officer allegedly spraying tear gas at a man in a wheelchair during an anti-government protest.
The incident took place Saturday on the margins of the 16th round of yellow vest demonstrations in the southern city of Toulouse.
On a video widely shared on social media, the disabled man, wearing a yellow vest, appears to follow a police officer who suddenly turns back and sprays gas near his face.
In a telephone call on Sunday with local television France 3 Occitanie, Pascal Boure said he needed to pass near police officers in order to peacefully leave the protest and go home.
He added that he intends to file a lawsuit.
