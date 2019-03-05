Former Broncos QB pleads not guilty in trespassing case

File - In this Oct. 24, 2018 file photo, Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly appears for a hearing in the Arapahoe County Courthouse in Centennial, Colo. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to first-degree criminal trespassing after being accused of entering a couple's suburban Denver home uninvited. KDVR-TV reports that Kelly entered the plea on Monday, March 4, 2019, in Arapahoe County District Court. David Zalubowski, Pool, File AP Photo