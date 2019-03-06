AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

Gov sees Alabama tornado rubble as residents seek to recover
BEAUREGARD, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's governor walked a country road lined with shattered mobile homes Wednesday as the search for victims of a monstrous tornado ended and residents salvaged what they could from the rubble and planned funerals for the 23 dead.
"Y'all, it's horrendous, absolutely horrendous," Gov. Kay Ivey said after touring some of the worst devastation in an area of Lee County where "nothing's left standing, everything's in shreds."
Ivey signed a disaster assistance agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and ordered state flags flown at half-staff until sunset Sunday.
As Ivey surveyed the damage, residents picked through mounds of splintered lumber, twisted metal and broken glass that had once been their homes.
Brooke Waldrop was searching for the beloved motorcycle vest of her late stepfather, Marshall Grimes, who had belonged to a Christian motorcycle club.
___
R. Kelly goes back to jail, takes risks with TV interview
CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly's day began with a nationally televised broadcast in which he whispered, cried and ranted while pleading with viewers to believe him: He'd never had sex with anyone under 17 and never held anyone against her will.
The day ended with a trip to jail after the embattled R&B singer told a judge he could not pay $161,000 in back child support he owes his children's mother.
Kelly no doubt hoped the raw interview aired Wednesday on "CBS This Morning" would help sway public opinion about the charges filed last month that accuse him of sexually abusing three girls and a woman. The interview was his first public defense since being charged and the first time he addressed allegations in the Lifetime series "Surviving R. Kelly," which aired in January. The documentary alleged that he held women captive and ran a "sex cult."
But experts said his appearance was also risky and could backfire if it gives prosecutors more information to use against him at trial. That's why most defense attorneys urge clients to keep quiet.
"In my history as a prosecutor, I loved it when a defendant would say things or make comments about his or her defense," said Illinois Appellate Judge Joseph Birkett, who said he did not watch the Kelly interview and was speaking only as a former prosecutor. "I would document every word they said ... (and) I could give you example after example where their statements backfired."
___
Memos reveal that US asylum shift targets Spanish speakers
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Border agents have been told to explicitly target Spanish speakers and migrants from Latin America in carrying out a Trump administration program requiring asylum seekers wait in Mexico, according to memos obtained by The Associated Press that reveal some inner workings of a top government priority to address the burgeoning number of Central Americans arriving in the country.
The Trump administration launched the program in late January in what marks a potentially seismic shift on how the U.S. handles the cases of immigrants seeking asylum and fleeing persecution in their homeland. The program initially applied only to those who turned themselves in at official border crossings, but a memo from a division chief of the Border Patrol's San Diego sector says it expanded Friday to include people who cross the border illegally.
The guidance includes instruction about various groups of immigrants who are not to be sent back to Mexico and instead go through the traditional asylum process in the U.S. immigration court system. They include pregnant women, LGBT migrants and people suffering medical issues. Authorities said previously that Mexican asylum seekers are excluded, as are children traveling alone.
U.S. officials must check if the asylum seeker has any felony convictions and notify Mexico at least 12 hours before they are returned. Those who cross illegally must have come as single adults, though the administration is in talks with the Mexican government to include families.
Critics pointed out that the guidelines and exclusions are written in a way that make the program almost entirely focused on Central Americans.
___
Sen. McSally, former Air Force pilot, says officer raped her
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Martha McSally, the first female Air Force fighter pilot to fly in combat, said Wednesday that she was sexually assaulted by a superior officer, and later, when she tried to talk about it to military officials, she "felt like the system was raping me all over again."
The Arizona Republican, a 26-year military veteran, made the disclosure at a Senate hearing on the military's efforts to prevent sexual assaults and improve the response when they occur. Lawmakers also heard from other service members who spoke of being sexually assaulted and humiliated while serving their country.
McSally said she did not report being raped because she did not trust the system, and she said she was ashamed and confused. She said she was impressed and grateful to the survivors who came forward to help change the system. She was in the ninth class at the Air Force Academy to allow women, and said sexual harassment and assault were prevalent. Victims mostly suffered in silence, she said.
Reading from a prepared statement, she spoke of her pride in the military and her service to the country and her deep confliction over suffering abuse while doing it. She referred to "perpetrators" who had sexually assaulted her, an indication that she had been attacked more than once. The Senate Armed Services Committee room was silent as she went on. Fellow senators, surprised by her statement, lauded her for coming forward.
"I'm deeply affected by that testimony," said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., who has pushed strongly for changes. At a break, McSally hugged others who were appearing before the committee, including a West Point graduate who detailed being raped by her commander.
___
Cohen turns over documents on Moscow project to House panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, turned over documents to lawmakers Wednesday as he tried to back up his claims that a false statement he delivered to Congress in 2017 was edited by the president's attorneys, two people familiar with the case said.
It's unclear who edited the documents or what exactly was changed.
But in public testimony last week on Capitol Hill, Cohen said Trump's attorneys, including Jay Sekulow, had reviewed and edited the written statement he provided to Congress in 2017. Cohen acknowledged in a guilty plea last year that he misled lawmakers by saying he had abandoned the Trump Tower Moscow project in January 2016, when in fact he pursued it for months after that as Trump campaigned for the presidency.
At issue is whether Trump or his lawyers knew that Cohen's statement to Congress would be false, and whether the attorneys had any direct role in crafting it. Cohen has said he believed the president wanted him to lie, but he also said Trump never directed him to do so. It's also unclear whether any of the president's lawyers knew the truth about when the Trump Tower negotiations had ended.
Sekulow has flatly denied ever editing any statement about the duration of the project.
___
Ahead of court ruling, Census Bureau seeks citizenship data
As the U.S. Supreme Court weighs whether the Trump administration can ask people if they are citizens on the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau is quietly seeking comprehensive information about the legal status of millions of immigrants.
Under a proposed plan, the Department of Homeland Security would provide the Census Bureau with a broad swath of personal data about noncitizens, including their immigration status, The Associated Press has learned. A pending agreement between the agencies has been in the works since at least January, the same month a federal judge in New York blocked the administration from adding the citizenship question to the 10-year survey.
On Wednesday, a federal judge in California also declared that adding the citizenship question to the Census was unconstitutional, saying the move "threatens the very foundation of our democratic system."
The data that Homeland Security would share with Census officials would include noncitizens' full names and addresses, birth dates and places, as well as Social Security numbers and highly sensitive alien registration numbers, according to a document signed by the Census Bureau and obtained by AP.
Such a data dump would be apparently unprecedented and give the Census Bureau a view of immigrants' citizenship status that is even more precise than what can be gathered in door-to-door canvassing, according to bureau research.
___
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he has pancreatic cancer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek said he has been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer but intends to fight the disease and keep on working.
In a video posted online Wednesday, the 78-year-old said he was announcing his illness directly to "Jeopardy!" fans in keeping with his long-time policy of being "open and transparent."
He's among 50,000 other American who receive such a diagnosis each year, Trebek said. Normally, the "prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this, and I'm going to keep working."
Trebek said he plans to beat the disease's low survival rate with the love and support of family and friends and with prayers from viewers.
He lightened the difficult message with humor: He said he must beat the odds because his "Jeopardy!" contract requires he host the quiz show for three more years.
___
A record-breaking US trade deficit: Does it really matter?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit reached its highest sum ever last year, defying President Donald Trump's efforts and promises to shrink it through his economic policies. The irony is that those policies likely contributed to the deficit.
Trump entered office insisting that decades of trade gaps had crushed the U.S. economy and that he would forge new agreements that would diminish the deficits.
It hasn't happened.
The government said Wednesday that the U.S. trade gap in goods and services reached $621 billion last year, its highest total since 2008. And the U.S. deficits in goods with China and Mexico surged to record highs.
As president, Trump's signature effort to stimulate U.S. growth — deficit-funded tax cuts — likely helped fuel the willingness of American corporations and households to spend, including on imported goods. That is especially true at a time when much of the rest of the economic world has weakened and is less likely to buy U.S. goods. The result has been more imports than exports.
___
Kelly interview becomes a spotlight moment for Gayle King
NEW YORK (AP) — Gayle King's composure during an interview with an emotional R. Kelly about the sex abuse charges against the singer likely helped her more than any answers helped him.
King proved unflappable as a crying Kelly leaped up in anger. In the excerpt aired on "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday, she didn't flinch from challenging the singer as he denied multiple allegations that he sexually abused underage girls and was controlling in his relationships. She drew praise for her performance.
Her best friend Oprah Winfrey urged CBS News to make the full 80-minute conversation with Kelly available. CBS later announced that it will air a prime-time special on Friday based on the interview.
"Gayle King is again teaching a master's class in interviewing," Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent for PBS' "NewsHour," said on Twitter. "She remains so calm and focused while @rkelly loses it."
Kelly was out on bail following his Feb. 22 arrest in Chicago on charges of sexually abusing three girls and a woman (he was sent back to jail Wednesday afternoon over unpaid child support bills). Legal attention was refocused on Kelly following Lifetime's documentary special, "Surviving R. Kelly."
___
FIFA's record finances reignites World Cup pay parity debate
LONDON (AP) — When world soccer executives receive FIFA's annual report this year, they will see that $753,000 is funding a women's league in Colombia, $588,197 is helping female players in New Zealand and girls in Botswana are benefiting from $341,600.
That's merely a snapshot of the $270.3 million that the body that governs world soccer has invested in projects worldwide between 2016 and 2018.
Four years since police raided the hotel and offices of soccer officials and FIFA's Zurich headquarters in 2015 in a scandal that threatened the organization's existence, FIFA is awash with cash. People with knowledge of FIFA's finances told The Associated Press that in the four-year period covering the 2018 World Cup, FIFA's reserves soared to $2.74 billion and revenue rose to $6.4 billion. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the financial results remain confidential.
Now, the organization is eager to show that handouts no longer line the pockets of its top managers. Rather, the money is being used to build stadiums, train coaches and provide more playing opportunities. But while the annual report underscores FIFA's financial vitality, it also highlights the glaring disparity between men and women's soccer.
Last summer's World Cup is a good example: France banked $38 million from FIFA for winning the championship, but the women's champion this July will earn just $4 million.
