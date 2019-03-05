To the bitter end, IS militants remain organized and brutal

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 file photo, U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters stand guard next to men waiting to be screened after being evacuated out of the last territory held by Islamic State group militants, near Baghouz, eastern Syria. Even as they face imminent defeat, militants of the IS have remained organized and ruthless to their last breath, keeping their institutions functioning as best they can. Felipe Dana, File AP Photo