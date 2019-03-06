Nation & World

Young feted as longest-serving Republican in House history

The Associated Press

March 06, 2019 05:23 PM

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, administers the House oath of office to Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, with his wife, Anne Garland Walton, middle, during ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill in Washington during the opening session of the 116th Congress. U.S. Rep. Don Young was feted for becoming the longest-serving Republican in House history. Young, who was re-elected in November, marked 46 years in the House Wednesday, March 6. He surpasses the late former Speaker Joseph Cannon to become the longest-serving Republican. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thanked Young for being "a leader of merit and character." Young thanked his colleagues for recognizing his tenure.
JUNEAU, Alaska

U.S. Rep. Don Young was feted by colleagues for becoming the longest-serving Republican in House history.

Young, who was re-elected in November, marked 46 years in the House on Wednesday. He surpasses the late former Speaker Joseph Cannon of Illinois to become the longest-serving Republican.

According to House records, the late Rep. John Dingell, a Michigan Democrat, is the longest-ever serving member of the House. Dingell served 59 years.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thanked Young for being "a leader of merit and character." The 86-year-old Young thanked his colleagues for recognizing his tenure.

The U.S. Senate notes the late Republican Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina served nearly 47 ½ years. That tenure, however, includes a number of years in which Thurmond served as a Democrat before switching parties.

