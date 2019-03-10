Storm dumps more than foot of snow in parts of Upper Midwest

Diane Halverson walks through falling snow on Fifth Street in Bismarck, N.D., on Saturday morning, March 9, 2019, as snow removal crews begin clearing sidewalks and parking lots near the downtown areas. "At least it's nice out," said Halverson who was going to the public library. Snow was falling across much of North Dakota and eastern South Dakota Saturday morning, with a mixed bag of precipitation in far southeastern South Dakota that included rain, freezing rain and sleet. The Bismarck Tribune via AP Tom Stromme