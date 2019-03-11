Vigil, grief counseling planned for tornado community

Katie Nobles photographs crosses representing the 23 lives lost in the tornado that hit the Beauregard community on March 3, to share with her friend who was injured in the storm and lost loved ones, Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Providence Baptist Church in Beauregard, Ala. Nobles' friend Kayla Grimes lost family members to the storm and is still recovering from serious injuries in a Birmingham hospital. Vasha Hunt AP Photo