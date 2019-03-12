Algeria’s leader: Freedom fighter, peacemaker, enigma

FILE - In this Nov. 21 2011 file photo, Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika waits for Rachid Ghannouchi, head of the Tunisian party Ennahdha, in Algiers. Algeria's longtime leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika has been known as a wily political survivor ever since he fought for independence from France in the 1960s, and now he needs to overcome mass protests against his rule. Sidali Djarboub, File AP Photo