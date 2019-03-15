Correction: Cargo Plane Crash story

In this March 3, 2019, photo provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB investigators and member of the recovery team retrieve the flight data recorder of the Atlas Air Flight 3591, a Boeing 767 cargo jet that crashed in the muddy marshland of Trinity Bay, east of Houston on Feb. 23, 2019. A recording from the cockpit of the cargo plane suggests the pilots lost control while preparing to land at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport. (NTSB via AP) AP