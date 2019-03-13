4-year-old boy, grandparents survive Illinois plane crash

A firefighter checks the inside of a small single engine plane that crashed on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the intersection of Floraville Road and Gillmore Lake Road northeast of Waterloo, Ill. A single engine aircraft believed to have been carrying four passengers has crashed in southern Illinois. Authorities say the plane went down Tuesday northeast of Waterloo, in Monroe County. The identity and conditions of the passengers wasn't immediately known. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP Colter Peterson