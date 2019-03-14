A top leader of Gambino crime family is slain in New York

New York Police Department and New York City Fire Department units respond to a report of shots fired Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in the Todt Hill section of the Staten Island borough of New York. A man said by federal prosecutors to have been a top leader of New York's notorious Gambino crime family was shot and killed Wednesday on Staten Island. Francesco "Franky Boy" Cali, 53, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body at his home just after 9 p.m. Staten Island Advance via AP Joseph Ostapiuk