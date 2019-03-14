Hate crimes unit investigates Ginsburg poster graffiti

New York Police Department's hate crimes unit is investigating after a poster of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was defaced with a swastika and an anti-Semitic insult.
WNBC says a straphanger tweeted a photo of the defaced poster on a Brooklyn subway platform to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and police.
"DIE JEW" was written across her forehead and glasses. There was a swastika over her mouth.
The NYPD said on Twitter: "There is no room for hate in NYC."
Subway officials say the graffiti had been removed.
The poster advertises a book about Ginsburg.
