NZ manifesto resembles Norway mass murderer’s text

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Anders Behring Breivik raises his right hand at the start of his appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The manifesto that the presumed New Zealand shooter who killed at least 49 people in two mosques in Christchurch on Friday, March 15, 2019 published is shorter and "more sloppy" than the one written by a Norwegian right-wing extremist who killed 77 people in 2011, but expresses similar sentiments, a Swedish terror expert said. NTB Scanpix via AP, File Lise Aaserud