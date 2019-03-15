A look at China’s narrowing military gap with the US

Comparative measures of the U.S. and Chinese militaries:
Active-duty troops:
United States: 1.3 million
China: 2 million
Defense budget:
United States: $685 billion
China: $170 billion
Strategic nuclear weapons(asterisk):
United States: 3,800
China: 280
Ships:
United States: 289
China: approximately 300
(asterisk)Nuclear weapons numbers are classified; figures are estimates by the Federation of American Scientists
