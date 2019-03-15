For Syrians, 8 years of war leaves stories of loss and hope

In this Feb. 18, 2019 photo, Dia Hassakeh, 45, a fighter in the Kurdish-led U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, looks out of a building in Baghouz, Syria. Eight years of war have left their mark on Dia. In the early days of the conflict, two of his brothers were wounded fighting in the government military against the armed opposition. In November, another brother was killed by the Islamic State group. Now Dia is battling the militants at IS’ last holdout, a speck of territory along the Euphrates River near the Iraqi border called Baghouz. Felipe Dana AP Photo