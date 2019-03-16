Venezuelan opposition launches new round of protests

National Assembly President Juan Guaido, who declared himself interim president of Venezuela, leaps on to a vehicle to speak to supporters as he visits different points of anti-government protest in Caracas, Venezuela, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The U.S. has led an international effort to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro and replace him with Guaido, who vows to hold a new presidential election. Guaido is backed by some 50 countries, while Maduro maintains support from countries such as China, Russia and Cuba. Eduardo Verdugo AP Photo