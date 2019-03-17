University of Scandal, Corruption? USC at core of bribe plot

FILE - This March 12, 2019 file photo shows the University Village area of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. The past year has been a bruising one for the Los Angeles university. The president who helped boost the school's endowment above $6 billion had to step down amid investigations into a medical school dean accused of smoking methamphetamine with a prostitute who overdosed, its longtime gynecologist was accused of sexual misconduct by hundreds of women he examined over decades and an assistant men's basketball coach pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an FBI probe of corruption in college basketball. Reed Saxon,File AP Photo