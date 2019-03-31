Turkish soldier killed in attack in northwest Syria

FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Turkish soldiers atop an armored personnel carrier secure the streets of the northwestern city of Afrin, Syria, during a Turkish government-organized media tour into northern Syria. Turkish military said Sunday, March. 31, 2019 that one of its soldier has been killed in Syria’s north in what Syrian activists describe as an attack by local Kurdish fighters. Turkey's ministry of defense said a mortar attack Sunday on its troops around Afrin in northwestern Syria killed one soldier and wounded another. Lefteris Pitarakis, File AP Photo