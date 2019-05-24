Russian court extends arrest for American accused of spying

Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine, who was arrested in Moscow at the end of last year, waits for a hearing in a court in Moscow, Russia, Friday, May 24, 2019. The American was detained at the end of December for alleged spying. AP Photo

A Russian court has extended the arrest for a former U.S. Marine who faces espionage charges.

The court ruled on Friday to keep Michigan resident Paul Whelan, who also holds British, Irish and Canadian citizenship, behind bars for three more months.

Whelan told reporters in court that he has been threatened and subjected to "abuses and harassment" in prison.

The American was arrested in a hotel room in the Russian capital at the end of December and charged with espionage, which carries up to 20 years in prison in Russia.

Whelan's lawyer has said his client was handed a flash drive that had on it classified information he didn't know about.